More Dogs on Main: Thanks for an amazing season

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde.

Tom Clyde mug

What a great ski season. It started early and ended late and delivered great conditions all the way through. A big thanks to the front-line workers who made it happen. The unprecedented snow this winter came with unprecedented work. Parking lots had to be plowed almost every day. Avalanche control day after day, to the point that the overtime and explosives budgets must have exploded themselves. Lift crews spent hours of extra time getting things dug out. A great example is the Jupiter Chair, which was basically operating from the bottom of a crevasse, hand dug. If getting the load and unload stations excavated every day weren’t enough, there were places all over where the snow was so deep they had to rope off the headache zones so people wouldn’t get smacked skiing under the lift.

The full scope of it hit when I saw a very strange excavation near the Jupiter chair. I finally figured out that the snow was so deep that the counter-weight that keeps proper tension on the lift cable was bottoming out. So after digging out the lift itself, top and bottom, they had to go dig out a pit for the counter-weight to move in. That all adds up, from the parking lot to the top of the mountain, and all the extra work had to make some already tough jobs even harder. Ski patrol has not had a good night’s sleep since December.

It was a rough, gray winter. I bought a new tube of sun block in November, and finally opened it last week on my 78th day of skiing. Otherwise, I was bundled up like the Michelin man, and sun exposure was the least of my concerns. We went for months without seeing a shadow. The snow was deep enough one day that I was able to stick my pole in the snow all the way to the grip. On the heels of last year’s drought, this was just amazing.

Both resorts had new management this year, both great people. Deer Valley brought in Todd Bennett as the new CEO. He took over from Mark Brownlie, who did an amazing turn-around last year. Between opening day and New Year’s, he managed to undo the “re-imagining” wrought by his predecessors. We may never get back to the old Deer Valley with six different chocolate cake choices. Labor costs and shortages might preclude hiring the battalion of pastry chefs that made Deer Valley so special. But it seemed to be recovering from the twin plagues of Covid and corporate ownership.

Then our hopes were dashed. The food service on closing day confirmed it; Deer Valley is gone. It’s still a wonderful place to ski, it just isn’t Deer Valley anymore. For the big closing day celebration, you could get chili, nachos, or nachos with chili on top. The line at the Silver Lake shipping container was backed up to the Homestake lift maze.

Until Deer Valley gets their Ikon Pass problem solved, there’s no fixing it. It’s impossible to sell one of the most expensive season passes, promising an experience commensurate with that price tag, and then have the place overrun every time the Cottonwood canyons are closed. And they were closed a lot this year. That’s a tough business problem when the parent company’s signature product, the Ikon pass, is in direct conflict with the Deer Valley brand. Sadly, we know who wins that one.

At Park City Mountain, Deirdra Walsh took over this year. She’s managed other resorts, and was in Park City years ago in the food and beverage operation. After last year’s train wreck at Park City Mountain, she was tasked with bringing it back from the dead. That always happens — make a huge mess of things and then find a very capable woman to clean it all up. She accomplished a lot. The resort seemed well-staffed, and the employees seemed to be happy and having fun. The pay raises worked. Imagine that.

Lifts were running, and even with the relentless snowfall, the upper mountain areas were open as quickly as safety permitted. The paid parking system is annoying because parking has been free for 59 years. Parking is part of the deal, or used to be. But it worked. If you didn’t want to start skiing until it warmed up (like that ever happened this winter), you no longer needed to be in the parking scrum at 8:15. You could make a reservation, show up at 10, and there would be a place to park. It seemed to smooth out the morning traffic.

It’s impressive that they were able execute the reboot at the same time as dealing with Biblical storms. Not that everything was sunshine and lollipops. There seemed to be frequent lift breakdowns, and the lift mechanics were disgruntled enough to form a union. The restrooms fell short of Greyhound bus terminal standards, with broken towel dispensers and clogged toilets that seemed unfixable. Crowds remain an issue, but the proposed lift upgrade at Eagle to solve the morning rush got blocked by the city. Our lifts went to Whistler; we stood in line. That one needs to get solved.

Despite some first-world whining, the season will go down as one to remember. A lifetime of powder skiing in a single year. Thanks to the employees, and best of luck on your next great adventure.