More Dogs on Main: Things the wind blows in

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde. Tom Clyde mug

The holiday weekend was interesting. I guess everybody had some impact from the wind storm on Monday. My neighborhood got slammed. A tree fell on my garage, but other than a dent in the metal roofing, there was no damage. The clean-up was interesting, up there on a slick metal roof, covered with slippery stuff the wind had blown there, trying to cut up the tree with a chain saw. Fortunately, I had some help, but it was a little sketchy. There were trees down everywhere.

As reports rolled in, there were power lines down, power meter boxes yanked off houses, a garage door smashed in by a falling tree, roads blocked and on and on. The worst damage was a cabin down the road that had a huge pine tree fall on the roof, with several branches penetrating the roof, clear through the attic and into the ceiling. It didn’t appear to damage the roof structure other than poking holes in it. The owner of the house is an insurance claims adjustor. One area was without power for about 24 hours.

The power company had crews out here through the holiday putting it all back together. The power lines here don’t run in any logical way. In most places, they would have followed the roads and been fairly accessible. Out here, they zig-zag all over, crossing the river, skirting around a swamp, and generally running anywhere they can’t get a truck. The power company crews, including a company that was, ironically, hired to cut down trees before they fell on the power lines, went at it and got everybody put back together. Big thanks to a bunch of guys who spent their holiday weekend working very hard.

It moved through in a strangely narrow band, almost tornado-like, with one house pretty battered, and another, 100 feet away, completely unfazed, patio furniture and table cloths still in place. The reaction of the neighbors was equally variable. A couple whose family has a cabin down the lane from me arrived from their home in St. George just after the storm had cleared. There was an aspen tree down, blocking the road. They sat in the car staring at it like something from outer space. They got out to look around, and she said the only reasonable option was to turn around and drive back to St. George. Or maybe get the chainsaw and cut it out of the way? After the extremes of last winter, this all seems perfectly normal.

Life is full of strange things. A year or so ago, I was out irrigating a pasture and came across a hub cap in the field. That’s not so unusual, though it was a good distance from the highway. It was a hub cab from a 1951 Kaiser Manhattan. In my entire life, I don’t think I ever have seen a Kaiser car on the road, but here’s a Kaiser hub cap out in the horse pasture. Go figure. I had to spend some time on Google to even figure out what it was from.

This weekend, there was an even stranger artifact find. In the ditch bank along our main irrigation canal, a spot that is about a mile’s hike from the nearest road access, I found a pop bottle. The canal gets a pretty thorough work-over every spring with a bulldozer, so the idea that a glass bottle would survive there is pretty strange. The bottle was not something I recognized. It said “Birrell Beverages, Salt Lake City” on it. Never heard of them. I carried it home to get it out of the way and see if I could find out more about it.

When I got back to the house and looked it up, Birrell Beverages was a local brand of soda bottled in Salt Lake and Utah Counties. The company later became a Pepsi distributor. I took it next door where a bunch of the extended family were staying to show them. My grandnephew’s wife of about 6 months recognized it, and said it was her grandfather’s company. She called her father and they determined that the bottle was last refilled in 1965, when the plant closed. So it had to be at least 58 years old.

Somehow, this re-fillable glass bottle had lasted at least 58 years in comparative wilderness conditions. It was near a spring where cattle grazing on the national forest drink. It’s a shady lunch spot, and maybe some herder left it behind. Maybe the big snow melt or the unusual flow from the spring washed it down the hill to the canal. But somehow, it had survived unscathed for at least 58 years with cattle tromping around it, bulldozers digging in the canal bank, freeze/thaw cycles that ought to have cracked it, and rocks rolling down the mountainside. It seems as unlikely to have survived as some Fremont Indian pottery in the Bears Ears.

By itself, the survivor bottle is pretty amazing. Then to have a new in-law be from the family that owned the bottling company is just really weird. She didn’t know if anybody in the family drove a Kaiser Manhattan, but at this point, I’m betting they did.