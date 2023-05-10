NASCAR, Park City-style

Park Record letters to the editor

I’ve been in Park City for almost 20 years and watching the community change has been somewhat sad. The article by Jay Hamburger (“Park City police officers stop speeders, including cases at 20 mph-plus above posted limits” ) is an example of the negative changes. It seems the great migration to PC has brought all of the “big cities” race car drivers to town.

I travel 224 several times a day and I see folks acting like rats in a maze slipping from lane to lane going as fast as their chariots will allow — I have no idea where these folks have to be but my guess is they are not all doctors racing to the operating room.

One big change I would like to see is the speed limit at 224 and Kearns to be changed to 25 mph. With flashing lights and Star Trek lasers aimed at the wheels of the folks who make the turn at 50 or 60-plus mph.

Many times I have had to yell at folks while crossing the walkway with flashing light to stop because some expensive or not-so-expenses vehicles don’t stop and run through the walkway at great speeds while the driver stares at their phone.

A slower speed will help prevent additional fatalities at this location and hopefully a little less maniacal.

Mike Carroll

Park City