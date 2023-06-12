Park Record letters to the editor

Driving home from work today after a week’s vacation, I was shocked to see the bullhog masticator mulching that has taken place in Parleys.

Tonight, I read that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has started to thin hundreds of acres of oak brush in order to help prevent forest fires and help with our water. They say the new understory vegetation will provide food for wildlife including big game and make room for wildflowers for bees and butterflies.

I truly hope they have read an article published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “Bird communities of gambel oak: A descriptive analysis ,” and am shocked to think that especially during nesting season that this destruction is being allowed.

About 183 bird species have been documented to use gambel ( also known as scrub or Utah white ) oak habitats for combinations of forage, cover and nesting. Mule deer and elk likewise depend on them. These oaks can provide up to 75% of the forage available to overwintering deer populations. The Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly depends on them for a food source for their caterpillars. What’s more, they protect the watershed by stabilizing soils, controlling erosion and by retarding snow melt.

I had read about the usage of masticators for clear-cutting pinyon pine previously in the Southwest — a terrible loss. But never did I think such a thing would happen here. And doing it in the spring; nestlings unable to escape.

I am discouraged and question this as a truly environmental solution.

Jean Tabin

Park City