No head in the sand here
In response to Geoff Lamb’s guest editorial on affordable housing (“How to actually support affordable housing,” June 2). Sorry, Geoff, you’ve missed the ENTIRE reason why so many of us are opposed to Dakota Pacific’s project.
We support affordable housing. We understand the need for affordable housing. What we don’t support is the density this project will create, in an area that’s already too congested.
Ellen Sherk
Old Town
No head in the sand here
Sorry, Geoff, you’ve missed the ENTIRE reason why so many of us are opposed to Dakota Pacific’s project.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.