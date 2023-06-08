No head in the sand here

Park Record letters to the editor

In response to Geoff Lamb’s guest editorial on affordable housing (“How to actually support affordable housing,” June 2). Sorry, Geoff, you’ve missed the ENTIRE reason why so many of us are opposed to Dakota Pacific’s project.

We support affordable housing. We understand the need for affordable housing. What we don’t support is the density this project will create, in an area that’s already too congested.

Ellen Sherk

Old Town