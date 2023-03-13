Park City Pulse: Is tourism under-appreciated?

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. | Courtesy photo

With close to 1,000 members, the Park City Chamber & Bureau is an influential voice for a sustainable tourism-based economy. But if you think that means big business, think again. Fifty-five percent of our members employ fewer than 20 people, even at maximum capacity. That is just one of the info nuggets revealed in our most recent partner survey.

Most people know our members work hard to make PC better. For example, Chamber partners led the volunteer Stewardship Council that crafted the Park City Sustainable Tourism Plan, placing our lifestyle and environment on an equal footing with economic growth.

Their eagerness to engage shines through when we ask partners why they join our organization. More than 60% of the 314 respondents say Chamber membership is the best way to connect with the community, build relationships and establish a social and business network. Our always well-attended mixers are proof of that; our next one, on March 23 at Athletic Republic, should be fantastic. I’m also looking forward to our inaugural Snow Day at Park City Mountain on March 30, where Chamber partners will connect and network during a fun day on the mountain.

Most respondents say the value local businesses bring to civic life deserves more attention. One way we are doing that is through our “Small Town Stories” feature in Saturday’s Park Record. Each “story behind the storefront” tells how a partner business overcame challenges to realize a dream, whether it’s opening a bakery or developing an animal shelter. Many share stories of gratitude and giving back to Park City with their time, products, talents and donations. Without tourism dollars, many of these businesses wouldn’t thrive, and the salaries, livelihoods, and tax revenues they create would vanish. Most survey respondents think tourism’s importance to so many livelihoods is somewhat under-appreciated.

Unsurprisingly, finding and keeping qualified employees is a major concern, a nationwide post-pandemic problem. In service-heavy Park City, where frontline staffers are critical, the high cost of housing amplifies the challenge. We continue to work with Chamber partners like Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and the Park City Board of Realtors, as well as government leaders to find creative solutions to housing affordability. In addition, our newly-launched seasonal worker web page connects staffers with resources that make living and working in Park City more manageable.

Survey respondents worry about economic uncertainty. This year’s Kem C. Gardener Policy Institute Annual Economic report to Governor Cox recommends Utah businesses practice caution while still pursuing economic opportunities in 2023.

The survey showed most respondents like promoting Park City as a premier destination while advocating for responsible, sustainable visitation.

Though we’re nationally known as “Winter’s Favorite Town,” in recent years Park City summers are increasingly popular. Seventy-eight percent of surveyed businesses suggest a focus on promoting summer outdoor sports, with 70% also backing continuance of our strong winter marketing campaigns. More than half want arts and culture, community events and our food and wine scene to get more promotional attention.

I’m grateful that almost 90% of respondents rate the overall value of their membership as good or excellent, but we know there is always room to improve. Thanks to feedback like these survey results, I’m confident we are moving forward together in creating a balanced, sustainable Park City economy and lifestyle.