Park City Pulse: Let’s be sure tomorrow’s Parkites see us as forward thinkers

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

Courtesy photo

Parkites had excellent advice during last week’s public sessions on tourism sustainability. Tourism poses challenges we’re all familiar with, and coming off a ski season where traffic and congestion were top of mind, now is the perfect time to examine where we go from here.

Since last summer, we’ve been laying the groundwork for Park City’s first Sustainable Tourism Plan, a roadmap for the future of tourism that balances our fierce love for our mountain town lifestyle and the Wasatch Back with our economic needs. We recently publicized several provocative findings from our research:

•The degradation of Summit County’s natural assets is a threat.

•Park City’s residents are approaching a breaking point from overtourism.

•Tourism and population growth are testing Park City’s infrastructure capacity.

•Park City needs more stewardship, not more promotion.

•The community of Park City is about to lose itself to the destination of Park City.

•Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau staff and Board are prepared to take on these challenges.

•There is a shared desire to achieve a more sustainable tomorrow.

Leading the way to solutions means the Chamber/Bureau is evolving its visitor attraction approach to a holistic destination management philosophy where businesses, households and individuals play a part, including our visitors.

Last week, PCMR showed what business can do. Vail won city approval to replace the Eagle and Eaglet lifts with a high-speed, six-person lift with a mid-mountain unloading station and upgrade the Silverlode Express to a high-speed eight-person chair, a first for Vail in North America. PCMR’s goal is to reduce base congestion and move skiers around the mountain more efficiently.

PCMR also announced paid parking on the PC side of the base lot beginning next season, which should encourage skiers to park at the free lots in Kimball Junction and take shuttle buses from there. Vail will charge a parking fee (rate to be determined), until 1 p.m. which could reduce demand by more than ten percent and hopefully take the edge off one of our morning traffic rush to the mountain.

Our staff and 22-person Stewardship Council – a cross-section of community stakeholders – will combine our research and public input and come back to the community with a vision, principles, objectives and indicators in summer. After finishing touches are applied in July, we’ll unveil the complete Sustainable Tourism Plan to City and County Councils.

With input from thousands of locals, I am convinced the Sustainable Tourism Plan will be the authentic voice of Park City. Whether it’s visitor education, carbon-neutral public transit, historic preservation or enlightened open land policies, living and visiting sustainably acknowledges that we borrow the present from the future. So, let’s be sure tomorrow’s Parkites see us as forward thinkers who prepared the ground for their healthy, balanced, pristine lifestyle.

For a real-time view of our economy and sustainability status, register today for the Wasatch Back Economic Summit on May 17 at the Zermatt Resort in Midway. We’ve joined with the Heber Valley Chamber, Wasatch and Summit counties, Park City Municipal for a day of breakout sessions and updates that will keep you fully informed and connected. Tickets are going fast, so visit ParkCityChamber.com to register today. See you there!