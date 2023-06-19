Park City Pulse: Our team of wizards

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. | Courtesy photo

It’s time to close the books on Fiscal Year 2023, a remarkable time for Park City and the Chamber & Visitors Bureau. Among many bright spots is the success of our incredible Partner Services team.

In the past 12 months, the team led the way in expanding membership, opening new avenues of connection with partners and residents, and broadening our civic leadership.

They were critical to the debut of our Sustainable Tourism Plan last summer and the success of our expanded business survey, reaching out to include frontline workers and doubling our response rate from previous surveys. The data informs many of our FY24 plans.

Chamber Snow Day in March was a winning example of the team’s fresh ideas. A day on the mountain in partnership with PCMR; members, staff and board members had a blast getting to know each other on the mountain — the best spot to exemplify our sense of spirit and community character.

Last fall, our first Community Give Back Day volunteering with the Mountain Trails Foundation for trail rehab at Bloods Lake imbued participants with purpose, accomplishment and deeper love and appreciation for our natural surroundings.

These ideas – and many more – sprang from the insights and imagination of Partner Services Manager Natalie Kohl, Partner Service Development Manager Elizabeth Bolton, Community and Government Relations VP Bob Kollar, and Scott House, VP of Partner Services. Just last week, another team idea, the Park City Business University program, featured a session on artificial intelligence offering attendees insights on this new technology.

Team members were the wizards behind the curtain at our special events, from last summer’s Annual Meeting at Pendry Park City and the Tourism Fall Forum at Stein Eriksen Lodge to the smashing success of the Wasatch Back Economic Summit last month at the Grand Summit Hotel. Their responsiveness to member needs, including our legislative updates and members-only weekly newsletter, is one reason membership increased 11% in FY23 to 939.

Our team is making the Chamber more accessible to the community, too, sharing who we are and what we stand for. I hope you enjoy our Small Town Stories in the weekend Park Record, for example, a behind-the-scenes look at a different local business each week. The partnerships we’ve forged with The Park Record, TownLift and KPCW have greatly assisted us in reaching out, sharing and listening.

Our Partner Services team also helped grow our footprint in statewide legislative, business and tourism affairs. For the second year, the Chamber adopted an official legislative agenda, winning support from the Park City Area Restaurant Association, Park City Area Lodging Association, and the Historic Park City Alliance. In addition, we made excellent new connections with lawmakers by participating in Tourism Day and Utah Chambers Day at the state capitol. We also added state-level board and committee positions with the Utah Office of Tourism and the Utah Chamber Coalition.

I could go on, but whew! I need room to talk about our team’s high-flying FY24 objectives. In addition to increasing membership and launching a new website just for locals and Chamber partners, we plan to focus on childcare, housing affordability solutions, and new programs that benefit our partners and their employees. Our team will also be reaching out to deepen community understanding of tourism, part of building a culture of sustainable tourism management.

It was a year of challenge and accomplishment, and I am thankful to lead the talented professionals comprising this capable and motivated organization. As John C. Maxwell says, “The truth is that teamwork is at the heart of every great achievement.”