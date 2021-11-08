Park City Pulse: Ski season is near

With temperatures dropping on the mountain and snowflakes swirling, it’s time to get seriously excited that ski season is almost upon us. We’re just one more weekend away from PCMR’s and Woodward’s scheduled Nov. 19 opening, with Deer Valley set to go Dec. 4. Lift tickets are on sale, and you can feel the energy rising.

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

Courtesy photo

At the Chamber/Bureau, we are also excited about our annual Tourism Fall Forum at the Sheraton Park City on Nov. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Attendees will get a briefing on our upcoming winter marketing campaign and have an opportunity to listen in on a Q&A session with Deer Valley, PCMR and Ski Utah reps. I’m incredibly excited to welcome keynote speaker Kelly Pawlak, president and CEO of the National Ski Areas Association. The NSAA is an incredible resource representing over 300 alpine resorts accounting for more than 90% of the skier/snowboarder visits nationwide. Their commitment to helping sustainable ski businesses deliver exceptional experiences aligns perfectly with our values. We are excited Kelly will be here to help us kick off the 2021-22 ski season.

Chamber/Bureau members can still reserve a spot at the event by registering at ParkCityChamber.com, under Chamber events.

The Fall Forum is always inspiring, bringing together many of Park City’s leading civic figures. With an eye toward the future of our leadership, the Chamber/Bureau is delighted to partner with Plenty Consulting to offer two scholarships to the Lantern Leadership Retreat. In this Park City-based four-day getaway, participants refine their leadership vision and connect with inspiring figures from around the world. This week, we presented the scholarships to deserving candidates with the qualities Park City needs for an economically and environmentally balanced, sustainable future.

Park City Film technical director and PCMR patrolman Shay Blackley is a driven leader with a community consciousness and a taste for adventurous self-improvement. Shay has solo thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail (the more difficult north-to-south route) and the 2,650-mile Pacific Crest Trail from Mexico to Canada. An Outward Bound instructor, Park City native and former public school teacher, Shay is a graduate of Leadership Park City Class 26, and embodies the wide-ranging intellectual curiosity and energy we need in our leadership ranks. I look forward to hearing great things from Shay in the future.

In June, Lora Smith was selected as executive director of the Mountain Trails Foundation, succeeding the legendary Charlie Sturgis. Lora served as the group’s development and resource director since 2012. A member of Leadership Park City Class 27, Lora has a talent for bringing people together who differ on topics where emotions can run high. Since few issues get Parkites more passionate than trail use, she has just the right skill set for the job. Her ability to see all perspectives from a fair-minded view is invaluable, and I am sure she will acquire new skills from the Lantern’s multi-cultural, international viewpoints.

Congratulations, Shay and Lora! I am confident you will achieve maximum benefit from this fantastic opportunity. See you both on the trails and slopes this winter. Meanwhile, I can’t wait for next week’s Fall Forum. I know you will agree — it is a glorious time to be in Park City.