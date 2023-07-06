Park City Pulse: The growing gap in child care

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau. | Courtesy photo

Child care is often presented as a balancing act, but parents and employers know it is more like juggling. On ice. With your hair on fire. The expense can force families into uncomfortable choices and career sacrifice, consequences borne disproportionately by women. Business owners, many raising families of their own, struggle to accommodate employees whose parental responsibilities can cause scheduling headaches or force them to leave their jobs entirely.

Now, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation study shows the cost to Utah’s economy: $1.36 billion annually.

The report reveals the upheaval in Utah homes created by childcare expense and the career/family dilemma. For example, as COVID eased, some two-parent households eliminated childc are expenses by having just one spouse resume work outside the home. “I quit working because child care became too expensive,” one mother told researchers. “It didn’t make sense anymore.”

But that option is not just unavailable to single parents and lower-earning two-income families, it is not even ideal for most households that can afford it, due to the negative impact on many women. The Foundation found 46 percent of two-parent families have the father employed outside the home with the mother as a home-based caregiver, but less than half (43%) find this desirable. Most would prefer one full-time and one part-time job. A large majority of women overall (61%) say they are the primary caregiver. Just 25% say responsibilities are divided equally. Only 3% of households have “stay at home” dads.

According to the study, a two-earner household with a child younger than 6 is likely paying around $561 per month for child care on average, but many pay much more. A 2021 study by the Utah Department of Workforce Services Office of Child Care found the 75th percentile for center-licensed facilities with a “high quality” rating was $1,020 for an infant, $675 for a 5-year-old in kindergarten, and $620 for a child aged 10-12. Those costs per child go up in summer when school is out. In more than half of Utah’s counties, families pay between 15% and 20% of their monthly income for childcare — more than twice the federal affordability standard of 7%.

What can we do about this strain on families and our economy?

In the coming months, the Park City Chamber, in partnership with PC Tots and the Early Childhood Alliance at the Park City Community Foundation, will seek answers at a Wasatch Back open forum, inviting ideas and putting private sector innovations into the spotlight.

Local governments are also stepping up. In June, the Park City Council, after consulting with the Early Childhood Alliance, directed an FY24 allocation of $1 million in parental assistance directly payable to Park City childcare providers. The plan includes incentives for providers to apply for and accept DWS-subsidized clients (the DWS child care assistance program is a lifesaver for many, though there are income limits) and a $5,000 bonus for as many as 15 new child care businesses. Hopefully, this first step will incubate a long-term permanent assistance program which can be expanded regionally.

The many costs of childcare are moving both the public and private sector toward solutions that advance the sustainable economy and lifestyle we strive to achieve. Coordinated action is likely the best way to end the juggling and finally achieve balance — unleashing the full potential of working parents while ensuring that our children are best positioned for a bright future.