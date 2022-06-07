Park City Pulse: Tourism industry bolsters economy

Jennifer Wesselhoff, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Bureau.

Perception is like a scenery painting. Though you paint what you see,

it is still a painting, not the scenery itself.” -Abhijit Naskar

We do our best to represent reality on our mind’s canvas, but we should occasionally examine the paintings of others to see what we’re missing.

That thought occurred to me during a recent Park City Council meeting where several speakers stated that resorts and other businesses are not paying sufficient municipal taxes and transportation costs.

But a look at the May 26 City Council staff report clarifies the picture.

The first thing to note is that resort contributions to city coffers are so extensive the official revenue report is divided into two main categories: resort and non-resort. And the resort category has the bigger numbers.

The report states sales taxes paid by resorts comprised 70% ($28.4 million) of the city’s General Fund revenue in FY21. The General Fund helps pay for services we depend on – police, parks, streets and more. It’s hard to argue that 70% is insufficient or not a “fair share.”

The picture doesn’t change when we look at the City’s Transportation Fund. When federal grants are excluded, resort tax payments comprise 69% of the Fund, $6.1 million.

The report even breaks city revenue streams into categories of ‘resort-related geography’ and ‘non-resort-related geography.’ For instance, the areas designated as ‘Main Street’ and ‘Deer Valley’ are ‘resort-related geography.’

From this perspective, the reality of the picture is inescapable. Of the $1.1 billion in total sales recorded in FY21, $875.1 million – 79% – occurred within Park City’s ‘resort-related geography.’

People who wish to paint the picture differently may say the ‘Online Sales’ category chalked up the biggest total at $270 million (vs. the Deer Valley “resort-related geography” area’s $269 million). However, “Online Sales” includes millions spent on food delivery, entertainment, and nightly rentals. The report offers no further analysis, but obviously much of this spending is resort related.

The outsized impact of our resorts is also true over time. A 2020 study by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute states that without the $1 billion visitors spent in Summit County in 2018, Park City would have collected $31.7 million less in taxes and fees, an average revenue loss of $2.6 million per month. Making up the difference in property taxes would have cost residents with million-dollar homes an extra $13,130 per year.

The Gardner stats don’t account for the tax impact of our 14,000 full and part time tourism-related jobs and the subsequent $554 million in labor income. But workers spend much of that locally, adding even more to government sales tax revenues.

Without a ski resort-based tourism economy, the report says, “Summit County would lose at least one-third of its workforce, over half a billion dollars in labor income, and one-quarter of its total $3.4 billion in GDP.”

That’s definitive.

So, a clear painting of the Park City scene will show our resorts contributing the lion’s share of the City Transportation Fund and sales tax revenues, essentially paying for most of our public services and local transportation spending, while providing thousands of jobs and burnishing our reputation as a world-class ski destination.

There is always room for criticism and improvement in our civic life, but we do ourselves a disservice by painting pictures that distort the scene and distract us from building a sustainable, united Park City. To create the future we want, we must see our tourism businesses clearly – as valuable partners in bolstering our economy, paying for public services, helping address transportation and transit, working toward a sustainable, equitable community, and offering top-notch quality of life amenities for our residents and providing a world-class visitor experience.