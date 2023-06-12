Park City Treble Makers
Many Park City residents have nice singing voices. But to make an extraordinary chorale group, the voices have to blend. We have such a blend with the Park City Treble Makers. This all-female a cappella choir, led by the talented Colleen Earnshaw, is a treasure in this community!
The Treble Makers are more than just talented. They are community-minded. They offered a free 90-minute concert on Sunday, June 4, in the afternoon. The Community Church was packed, with the voluntary donations given to the Christian Center’s Food Bank.
We are so fortunate to have the Treble Makers. Their standards limit their membership to 16 singers, all of whom were selected after a rigorous audition process. They clearly enjoy entertaining us, and they are VERY entertaining! Next time you have a chance to hear the Treble Makers, don’t miss it.
Jill Fonte
Holladay
