Really, Park City Municipal? 

Park Record letters to the editor

Only two food vendors in City Park after the July Fourth parade?

The lines were atrocious. As was the line for the beer tent. Many people just left the park and ate/drank elsewhere out of frustration.

I thought the purpose of the events in the park was to bring people together in celebration of our country’s independence — for socializing, and to enjoy some good music, watch the rugby matches, enjoy the kid’s activities. Hard to do that without easily accessible food and drink. Could you not anticipate the crowds that would come to see the parade?

I would think that after decades of holding this event, you would be able to estimate the amount of people that would show up, and therefore the amount of services that would be needed. I would suggest at least 12 food trucks are required, spread out to dissipate the crowds in one area, and numerous beer tents … also spread out so that people wouldn’t have to all stand in the same line. And, please bring back the community BBQ near the pavilion as well.

Such a disappointment. Be better, Park City muni.

Scott Sherwood

Park City