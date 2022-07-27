Record editorial: Caution must be exercised as Park City-backed housing project reviewed

The Park City government has made housing a priority through the various iterations of elected officials over the course of decades.

There has been progress in that time, but only the most hardened proponents of small government would see City Hall as having already accomplished what it could, even amid the rising cost of real estate and the dwindling number of spots inside Park City where a housing project of any consequence would fit.

But although we and, we believe, most members of the community of Park City support the municipal government’s workforce housing efforts, caution must be exercised as a large such project is pursued through a public-private partnership between City Hall and a Centerville firm called J. Fisher Companies.

The project is proposed on land at 1875 Homestake Road, close to the busy Kearns Boulevard corridor. The Park City Planning Commission on Wednesday is scheduled to receive an introduction to the proposal. The vision entails 123 units, most of which would be restricted workforce housing.

That size of project will require a review by the Planning Commission that is no different than it would be for any other developer. Members of the Planning Commission cannot be influenced by the community’s desire for workforce housing as they delve into the project.

The community must demand the Planning Commission press standard issues for a development of that ambition. Those include traffic and the design of the building.

Traffic will likely be an especially tricky topic with the location being so close to Kearns Boulevard, a road that already is nightmarish at times. Parkites need to weigh whether City Hall and the partner firm can successfully add the traffic from a large development to a location that today suffers regular backups against the desire for the housing. A similar line of thinking applies to the design of the project since it will be situated in such an important location.

If the ground involved in the proposal is easy to develop, it would have been built upon years ago by the private sector. Instead, a former owner who held a vision for a district-defining project abandoned hopes for such a development amid resistance to the proposal, ultimately selling the land to City Hall.

There are great possibilities for 1875 Homestake Road, but they should not move forward without community or Planning Commission support.