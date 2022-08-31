Record editorial: Celebrate Labor Day weekend with caution in the Park City area

Park City will celebrate the end of summer this weekend with temperatures that are likely to be hotter than they should be, even in the middle of the season.

As the community prepares to mark Labor Day with the expected holiday-weekend crowds, everyone should remember to take precautions in the heat. The National Weather Service forecast early in the week called for temperatures in Park City to climb to as high as 90 degrees on Saturday with other days in the high 80s. Our visitors from Arizona or Texas might snicker at such highs in the same manner that we mock places that are unable to function with six inches of snow, but it is important to understand the dangers.

Many will spend hours outside this weekend. Some will be working up a sweat on the trails, others will be strolling sidewalks with the sun beating down on them, while thousands more will gather on Main Street for the annual Miners Day parade. Admittedly, it seems quaint to even need to offer suggestions like applying sunscreen, keeping oneself hydrated and recognizing the signs of heatstroke, but they are some of the important steps someone can take to guard against what should be a weekend of revelry becoming an uncomfortable, or even a tragic, one.

The crowds should also be aware of the continuing fire danger. The Park City area and surrounding Summit County has not suffered a major blaze this year, but anyone who would suggest there is no longer the possibility of one so late in the season would be wrong. The state wildfire-risk map early in the week indicated the Park City area and the forests to the east of the city were in a moderate risk zone for fires, meaning the danger is still present across the land where so many will head for recreation purposes this weekend. Although Labor Day is not celebrated with fireworks, a simple, unattended campfire could ignite a blaze almost as easily as a wayward Roman candle.

Park City and outlying Summit County are some of the best places in the state to celebrate a holiday weekend. Just make sure yourself, and the land, are in great shape come Tuesday.