Record editorial: Christian Center has lit up Park City for 20 years





For people who are new to the Wasatch Back, it can be hard to picture the area without the Christian Center of Park City.

But it was only in 2000 that the nonprofit opened its doors in a small space on Iron Horse Drive. In the two decades since, the Christian Center has established itself as a pillar of Park City, taking its place alongside the other organizations that make our community welcoming, vibrant and inclusive.

As the Christian Center celebrates its 20th anniversary — now in fancy new digs on Deer Valley Drive — Parkites have an opportunity to express their gratitude for the nonprofit and the many people who have helped it flourish.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the Christian Center’s services, and hundreds of Parkites can count themselves among those who have benefited from them.

The food pantries, perhaps the nonprofit’s most vital offering, have kept countless people from going hungry in the Wasatch Back over the years. The mental health and counseling programs have provided aid and comfort for those who may not have been able to find it anywhere else. The annual back-to-school supply drive equips children to learn each fall, and Operation Hope ensures they have a merry Christmas each December.

The list goes on.

As terrible as 2020 has been in almost every respect, it is fitting that the Christian Center is celebrating a milestone this year — the nonprofit has never shined brighter than it has during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to feeding Parkites who have lost jobs or seen their wages reduced, the Christian Center has put hundreds of thousands of dollars toward rent payments and utility bills for more than 800 families through its Basic Needs Assistance fund. Put simply, it has been an irreplaceable lifeline for Parkites over the last six months.

Doubtless, it will continue to fill that role as long as the pandemic persists.

But it won’t happen on its own.

That’s why the best way for Parkites to show thanks for the Christian Center’s 20 years of service to the community is to help it fulfill its mission. Donate food, money or supplies. Volunteer. Find a way to contribute.

Become part of a legacy that will continue lighting up Park City for many decades to come.

More information about the Christian Center, including how to donate, is available at ccofpc.org.