Record editorial: Democrats should find someone like Doug Clyde to fill Summit County Council seat

Doug Clyde, the member of the Summit County Council who said in recent days he would step down prior to the end of his term, brought a distinctive background to the County Courthouse that served the people well.

A second-term Democrat, Clyde genuinely attempted to bridge the competing interests of the West Side and the East Side. It is still a difficult task, even decades after it became clear the Park City area would drive the future of Summit County, and it is unlikely any individual or even any single roster of the County Council will ever succeed in completing the bridge.

Clyde is a developer who has worked extensively in the Park City-area resort industry, including, years ago, as Park City Mountain Resort won an approval to remake the base area. Yet he is also an East Side resident who once served on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission. Clyde, then, has extensive experience in growth matters, still the root of much of the controversy across the county.

That is why his pending departure from the five-person County Council will be such a loss for the people of Summit County. Anyone in government or the private sector is, of course, replaceable, but it would be a shock if the person who succeeds Clyde comes to the County Courthouse with anything similar to his experience. That is unfortunate since we expect the growth and development challenges in Summit County, and the accompanying issues like traffic, will continue for years.

One member of the County Council cannot approve or deny anything on their own, but they can exert influence on the others. In the case of Clyde, his understanding of the resort-related development industry is unsurpassed on the current County Council and undoubtedly has helped the others shape their own opinions of a topic that is so critical.

The Summit County Democratic Party will be charged with selecting a successor to finish the remaining term Clyde is currently serving. We expect the seat will draw broad interest, but it will be best if the party attempts to find someone with a background in development, and who can straddle the two sides of Summit County.

Perhaps someone like Clyde.