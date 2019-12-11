Record editorial: Enrich the holidays by performing acts of kindness

The holidays are a special time in Park City.

The ski resorts are open, opportunities to spend time with friends and family are ample and snow has turned our town into a picturesque winter wonderland, providing all the necessary trappings to celebrate the season in good cheer.

But truly getting into the holiday spirit — regardless of which holiday it is that you celebrate — requires something else: acts of service. Because, as much fun as it is to count down the days until Santa comes down the chimney, or as meaningful as it is to gather as loved ones to light the menorah, the holidays aren’t complete without making an effort to help others.

As anyone in the giving spirit knows, there is no shortage of opportunities to do so. The Christian Center of Park City’s annual Operation Hope, for example, is accepting donations of toys, clothes and other gifts through Saturday, then will make the items available to parents who otherwise cannot afford gifts for their children. Along similar lines, food banks throughout Utah are stocking up right now and can always use donations to ensure families in need don’t go hungry during the holidays.

Likewise, dozens of nonprofits throughout Park City could use assistance, even after another successful edition of Live PC Give PC last month. They would be delighted to receive a check to help them fulfill their missions, or eager to train a new volunteer.

Of course, one needn’t limit themselves to charitable causes. There are myriad worthwhile ways to spread happiness during the holidays. Bake treats and deliver them to local firefighters or police officers. Leave a hefty tip for the waitstaff after a night out. Invite a neighbor you don’t know well over for dinner. Visit the elderly in a nursing home. Shovel someone else’s driveway.

The list goes on.

Fortunately, we live in a place where most folks place acts of kindness on the to-do list this time of year without prompting. As a community, we do a pretty good job of keeping sight of the fact that the holidays are enriched by finding ways, large and small, to make someone else’s life a little bit better.

If we all can do our part in that regard, the holidays in Park City will be happy, indeed.