Record editorial: Expect a busy summer, and take steps to reduce impacts of tourism

It has been nice to be a Parkite the past couple months, as the community moved through the slow spring and into the early weeks of the summer-tourism season. There have been few visitors in town during the week, and the weekend crowds have been manageable.

That is expected to all change in the next 10 days. The summer could be an especially jammed one, meaning Parkites need to expect two-plus months of crowds that could rival the ski season.

We have all heard there is an expectation of a tourism boom in the summer across the U.S. People want to take pandemic-delayed trips and have the financial fortitude to do so. Park City, as one of the nation’s top-tier mountain resorts, will almost certainly capture some of that business.

Independence Day usually launches the busiest part of the summer-tourism season. The holiday this year falls on a three-day weekend, something that could make July 4 even busier than it would be in a different year. The calendar after that is filled with cultural events, festivals and the like. The trails and nearby bodies of water also are attractive in the summer.

There has long been friction between Parkites and the tourism industry, and many in the community see the relationship as having become unbalanced recently as large crowds overran places like Old Town and the area around Park City Mountain Resort. We anticipate, unfortunately, there will be little respite upcoming. Some remain indignant about the ski-season crowds, and some of that displeasure, which cut deep last winter, will likely seep into the summer.

We hope that Parkites and the visitors will each take steps to reduce the impacts of the summer-tourism season since both would benefit. Perhaps a Parkite can board the free bus system as a way to help reduce traffic. And maybe a visitor could take a moment to learn about single-track etiquette as a means to reduce tensions on the area’s trails.

Doing so could turn the summer into one that is remembered rather than reviled.