Record editorial: Holidays are brighter because of Park City’s hospitality workers

’Tis the season to be jolly.

Most Parkites will have little trouble getting into the spirit as they spend Christmas Eve and Christmas with loved ones, exchanging gifts, bingeing favorite holiday specials and, perhaps, burning off the extra calories from cookies and other baked goods by getting some turns in on the slopes.

But not everyone in Park City will be gathering around a brightly lit tree and basking in the joy of the holiday. Rather than sitting around drinking eggnog with their families this week, many of our neighbors will be staffing restaurants and hotels, the resorts and the shops, to give the thousands of visitors who’ve flocked here the snow-globe fantasy they envision when they book ski vacations.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, sure — but also among the busiest for workers in the hospitality industry, whose contributions make the holidays in Park City much brighter.

Those of us who have the time off work this week to kick up our feet are immensely grateful, and we should all make a point of telling them so when opportunities to do so arise.

We should also keep seasonal workers in mind throughout the rest of the ski season, especially when moments of frustration at some of the unwanted side-effects of sharing our home with thousands of visitors start to bubble to the surface — as they occasionally do each winter despite our community-wide appreciation for our role as hosts.

If hundreds of Parkites can make sacrifices like pulling long hours throughout the holidays and missing out on precious time with family — and do it with smiles on their faces — the rest of us can also maintain a cheery disposition and open our arms to out-of-town visitors.

Each of us has a role to play in ensuring visitors during the holidays — and those throughout the winter — leave town fulfilled and counting down the days until they return. Doing so often doesn’t require a lot of effort. Strike up a friendly conversation on a chairlift. Help somebody who looks lost find their way around town. Pass along a bit of local intel about the best place for a nightcap after a long day on the mountain.

After all, we are fortunate that we get to live in a winter wonderland so enchanting that visitors from all over the world see it as a prime place to spend the happiest season of all.