Record editorial: It is fitting Park City mayor will address rally in support of abortion rights





Nann Worel won the Park City mayoral election in November and took office in January as the first woman to lead the community, focusing the campaign and the initial months of her administration on the key issues like grappling with growth.

Her history-making status as the first woman to hold the mayor’s office in Park City has only occasionally been noted, primarily in the days around her swearing-in ceremony.

But on Saturday, Worel is scheduled to deliver an address centered on one of the nation’s fracture points. It is fitting that it will be Worel, rather than the men who preceded her in the mayor’s office, who will be a featured speaker at a rally in Park City in support of abortion rights.

Worel is expected to address topics like strengthening the access to healthcare for women in the Park City area and improving educational opportunities. City Hall itself has only a minimal role in healthcare issues, meaning the government Worel leads generally leaves those sorts of topics to other jurisdictions like the County Courthouse and the state. That will not diminish the impact of her comments, though, as the mayor of Park City is seen as the most visible elected official in the area, even more so than the Summit County leaders who represent significantly more people.

Worel on Saturday will be speaking on behalf of a broad spectrum of Park City residents, about a topic that for decades has been one of the especially polarizing issues in the nation. Park City leans to the political left, but the number of people in the community adhering to conservative values is far larger than is typically acknowledged. Worel has the delicate task of conveying her message in a manner that is constructive even if it will be nearly impossible to placate the conservative people of Park City on an issue that is so divisive.

Worel’s demeanor leads us to expect her to navigate the issue on Saturday and afterward with the tactfulness that she has long displayed in various levels of government service.

If that is the case, the community will be served well by a level-headed figure leading Park City through an issue embroiled in so much discontent.