Record editorial: Live PC Give PC, once again, will unite our community

It is a day both Parkites and the nonprofits they support have had circled on their calendars for months.

Eight years after the Park City Community Foundation created Live PC Give PC to benefit the dozens of nonprofits throughout the area, the annual 24-hour day of giving has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year.

On Friday, it returns. We will rally once again under the Live PC Give PC banner and attempt to reach a remarkable goal: 5,000 individual donors contributing to the cause.

Getting there will be a tall order, but when it comes to this event, we’ve never let that stop us. Parkites, no doubt, will rise to the challenge because we know what is at stake. The nonprofits we’ll support on Friday are a pillar of our community, and many are aiming to tackle vital issues that affect us all.

And they can’t do it without our help.

Regardless of how many donors pitch in or how much money is raised, though, this much is certain: Those who participate will share an experience that will leave them inspired to do even more to make our community a special place.

That’s particularly meaningful in times like this, when all it takes is a glance at social media to get caught up in the things that divide us.

Nationally, the political rancor is suffocating and will only worsen as the impeachment inquiry unfolds and the 2020 election nears. In Park City, we are not immune to the venom, an unfortunate fact illustrated most recently by the ongoing debate about the Welcoming Schools program at Trailside Elementary School, a dispute that has spurred vitriol and caused a rift in the community.

Live PC Give PC, in contrast, is an opportunity to showcase the best of who we are. An event like this proves that, when it comes down to it, our differences only matter if we let them. More important than party affiliation or our views on the local controversy of the day is our collective willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of our community.

In short, Live PC Give PC is evidence of our commitment to being good neighbors.

On Friday, Parkites have an opportunity to make good on that pledge once again, as we have every fall since the inaugural event in 2011. Most of us, we’re betting, will seize it.

For more information about Live PC Give PC, including a list of the participating nonprofits, visit livepcgivepc.org.