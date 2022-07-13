Record editorial: McPolin Barn reaches 100 years, with hopes for another century

Park City officials this week are expected to honor a highly visible part of the community’s history.

The iconic barn that anchors the McPolin Farm — the background for decades of snapshots, the subject for artists working in various media and a building that serves as a welcoming home for Parkites – is celebrating reaching the century mark. That the building has survived to hit its 100th anniversary is a testament to the dairy-farming family who built the structure, the Osguthorpe family that later acquired the property and, particularly, the Park City leaders who ultimately bought the land and buildings on the grounds in 1990.

City Hall’s ambitious buying of the property is now seen as an early yet crucial success of the municipal government’s open space program. The program, at the time in its nascent years, built upon the acquisition of the farm to eventually protect thousands of acres from development, stretching from the entryways, through Park City and into the upper elevations south of Old Town. The barn and surrounding land create a picturesque entry to Park City, separating the city limits from the ragtag development along the S.R. 224 corridor in the Snyderville Basin.

Moreover, Park City officials over time took steps to attempt to guard against an accidental destruction of the barn. A sprinkler system was installed to protect against a devastating fire while structural upgrades were made to stabilize the barn, as examples.

Although there have been controversies about the amount of activity City Hall should allow on the grounds, there has appeared to be universal support for the municipal acquisition of the barn and the surrounding acreage, which offers hiking and bicycling opportunities in the summer and fall as well as cross-country skiing in the winter.

If left to the elements of decades of Park City winters, a historic structure will eventually succumb to the snow, sleet, wind and freeze-thaw cycles. Everyone saw what happened when the silver mining-era Daly West Mine head frame collapsed, and then watched as it took seven years for the various parties involved to re-stand the giant steel piece.

Parkites should be pleased the municipal government in the three-plus decades of ownership of the McPolin Farm took important steps meant to avoid a similar scenario on the entryway as the one that unfolded at the site of the Daly West Mine head frame.

They should also be hoping future generations protect the barn for another 100 years.