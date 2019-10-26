Record editorial: Nann Worel and Becca Gerber have earned another four years on the Park City Council

Before Park City voters is the most important of tasks.

Come Election Day, they will choose three people to represent them on the Park City Council. The officials we ultimately select for the office will be trusted to make decisions over the next four years that will define our community. The issues they will confront are well established — from traffic to affordable housing — but short on obvious solutions. The easy problems in our town, if there ever were any, were solved long ago.

Simply put, it is a time for leadership, and every resident has a responsibility to become informed and vote for the candidates they believe can best provide it.

While most of the candidates offer compelling traits that make them worthy of consideration, it has become obvious as the campaign has progressed that two of the familiar faces on the ballot stand out above their challengers.

Nann Worel, most clearly, is an easy choice for reelection. When she first ran four years ago, her experience leading one of the town’s major nonprofits — the People’s Health Clinic — and serving on the Park City Planning Commission made her eminently qualified to seek a City Council post. Voters thought so, too, electing her by a reasonably wide margin.

Her time in office has proven that they were right to do so and that they would be well served by sending her back to the Marsac Building, confident that she will continue to be a careful judge of the facts and make common-sense decisions.

The other incumbent in the race, Becca Gerber, has also earned another four years. As the youngest member of the City Council, she has been a voice for young working families, a segment of the population that has too seldom been represented among Park City’s elected officials.

Three of the newcomers on the ballot are also worthy of strong consideration, bringing various experience and skills to the table. Max Doilney, for instance, was born and raised in Park City and would bring the important perspective of a small business owner to the City Council. Deanna Rhodes has worked in the nonprofit sector, championing the types of causes that are important to City Hall’s social equity efforts. Ed Parigian has long been an active participant in important city matters as a resident, such as fighting for the preservation of the Library Field.

It’s harder to make a compelling case for the final challenger, Daniel Lewis, particularly after his conspicuous absence in The Park Record’s City Council voter guide, which gave the candidates a platform to answer, in their own words, a series of questions on topics important to the race. Despite having several weeks to respond, he was either unwilling or unable to do so, raising concerns about his ability to handle the significant demands of the office he seeks.

Given the stakes for Park City’s future, this is not an election to take lightly. As they cast their ballots, voters must keep that in mind.

Election Day is Nov. 5. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4, and residents can also drop off their ballots at a number of locations or vote in person at a voter assistance center on Election Day. For more information, visit the Summit County Clerk’s website at summitcounty.org/270/Clerk.