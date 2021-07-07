Record editorial: Park City repository talks are forecast to stay hot





The summer in Park City thus far has been heated — literally and figuratively.

The hot temperatures are forecast to continue for at least another week. And it is likely the figurative heat will stay on Park City for at least that long for its idea to store contaminated soils along the S.R. 248 entryway.

City Hall and the facility’s opponents are expected to re-engage shortly after a brief respite in the controversy as the community celebrated Independence Day.

Two important dates are quickly approaching in the dispute about a repository, the term used for a facility like the one under consideration. On July 13, which is Tuesday, the 60-day municipal public-information campaign ends. Two days later, Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council are slated to take input at a formal meeting and discuss how to proceed.

It is difficult to declare at this point whether the community should support or oppose the concept of the repository. It is a complex, technical topic that touches on highly charged issues like environmental impact and public health, in addition to financial considerations. The comments from Parkites have leaned heavily against the concept, but the community should also acknowledge the importance of the next week of talks as opinions are molded and decisions at the Marsac Building likely near.

The first of the key dates — Tuesday — needs to be on the calendar of anyone who still wants to learn about the concept from municipal officials and others like those at the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. An online event scheduled that evening is another opportunity to provide input. The event information is available at: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38254/15 .

Then, on July 15, a crucial City Council hearing is scheduled. More information about participation in the hearing is expected to be released next week.

The topic will undoubtedly remain an arduous one through both of the events. There is an opportunity, though, to better inform oneself even if it is unlikely the next week will persuade anyone to change their minds about the concept.

The figurative heat, it seems, will continue in Park City even if the actual temperatures graciously drop.