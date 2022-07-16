Record editorial: Park City, ski industry must hope new resort leaders rise to a rare moment

It is a rare moment in the Park City ski industry and, by association, the community of Park City.

A new leader was installed at Park City Mountain Resort in May while the next leader of Deer Valley Resort will start in August. Turnover of the top staffers at the two mountain resorts within a short period of time like what has occurred this year is unusual, and it presents challenges and opportunities.

At Vail Resorts-owned PCMR, Deirdra Walsh became the vice president and chief operating officer with a background as the vice president and general manager of the Northstar California Resort in the Lake Tahoe region and, earlier, as the senior director of mountain dining at PCMR. Deer Valley owner Alterra Mountain Company selected Todd Bennett to be the next president and chief operating officer of the resort, tapping someone with a background at The Walt Disney Company and Vail Mountain.

It should be understood the rank-and-file staff of any organization is the crucial cog of a business, a government entity or a nonprofit. But it is the top executives, like those who lead the mountain resorts, who are tasked with deciding where to deploy resources, creating a public image for the organization and setting the tone.

The new leaders at PCMR and Deer Valley arrive in the months after a difficult ski season in Park City. The 2021-2022 winter was beset by traffic jams, parking problems and an overall atmosphere of crowdedness, leaving many Parkites disappointed with the ski season.

There are immediate challenges for Walsh and Bennett. In the matter of just a few months, they must finalize the operations plans for their respective mountain resorts for the upcoming ski season. Though the poor snowfall last year can be blamed for some of the issues in the 2021-2022 winter, they need to recognize that hiring and maintaining an appropriately sized staff will continue to be difficult. Both of them also will need to involve themselves at some level in the talks about major developments at the base areas of the mountain resorts.

But there is also the opportunity for them to attempt to create a new relationship between the ski industry and the community. That relationship was generally amiable for decades, but the realignment of the industry, including changes in ownership of PCMR and Deer Valley, has left it frayed. The most recent leaders at the two mountain resorts were genuine in their efforts to balance the industry and the community. That work must continue and, likely, expand to adequately address the concerns.

The resort industry and the community need to hope Walsh and Bennett are figures who can rise to this rare moment.