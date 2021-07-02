Record editorial: Park City’s patriotism shown in shared sacrifice during pandemic





Once the strangeness of being around so many people subsided, the crowds and festivities at Park City’s Fourth of July parade felt like a relief.

It was a touch of normalcy, though it was different than in years past, and not just because it was on July 2. A year ago, officials canceled the parade and fireworks amid fears that attracting thousands of people to one place could carry grave consequences.

We’ve come a long way since last year’s dark summer, and there’s much to be proud of this Independence Day: Our vaccination rate in Summit County is the best in the state; our economy seems to have bounced back, though challenges remain for restaurants and any establishment looking to hire employees; and our community is starting to get back to normal.

This progress didn’t happen by accident. Parkites accomplished it through real sacrifice and hard work. People sought vaccines as early as they could, they volunteered, they donated, they wore masks, they avoided gatherings and they heeded officials’ advice. None of it was easy.

This shared sacrifice is the sort of quiet patriotism that deserves reflection and praise this Independence Day.

This nation — and this community — are at their best when people come together, forge common cause and work toward the same goal.

There are countless examples of this in our nation’s history and, closer to home, we see examples of this in the everyday acts that Parkites do to better our community.

Especially this summer, we have ample opportunity to do our part. We can harden our properties against fire, use less water, take public transportation or encourage others to get vaccinated.

This past year, through one of the most trying times in our nation’s and our community’s history, we proved what we can do when unified. And when celebrating the birthday of the United States, what better tribute is there than that?