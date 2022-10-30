Record editorial: Parkites must decide whether arts district moves from canvas to construction

The summer of 2017 is, at this point, a different era.

Only a little more than five years have passed since then, but few of us can look at that time and recognize certain aspects of the world, or of Park City, of then. The coronavirus pandemic, political upheaval and economic turmoil have all left their mark locally, nationally and globally.

That is why we are pleased Park City is planning to restart the discussions about developing an arts and culture district with what appears to be a wise effort to reconsider whether such a project even remains feasible.

City Hall, the Kimball Art Center and the Sundance Institute, with great fanfare, announced plans for an arts district off Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive in July of 2017. The project, even then, was expected to cost tens of millions of dollars, but there appeared to be widespread support in the community.

In the fall of 2022, though, there needs to be a sincere discussion about whether an arts district still makes sense, and, if it does, at what cost.

There have been widespread complaints about the level of tourism during the pandemic, as large crowds arrived in Park City to enjoy the outdoor activities. Real estate and rental prices climbed, traffic has been terrible and there’s been a sense of anxiety in the Park City area.

An arts district would be another tourism draw in a community that has become so concerned about the visitation levels in the time since the summer of 2017. Such a district would act to diversify the tourism offerings of Park City, and, thus, the economy, yet it would undoubtedly also further exacerbate the concerns.

The community will also need to closely consider the price. There have been numbers in the past that estimated the municipal portion would approach $90 million. Parkites need to press City Hall on the financials early in the upcoming talks. Inflation needs to be addressed alongside the potential of a recession. Both could have impacts on the talks and, certainly, the dollar figures.An arts district still has promise after five years, but Parkites must decide whether it moves from canvas to construction.