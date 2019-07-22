Record editorial: Pause summer fun to educate yourself before Park City Council primary

It’s understandable if most Parkites’ minds are on anything but local politics.

Summer in Park City is in full swing, and Parkites are enjoying the packed slate of activities that accompanies the season. There are trails to ride, ballgames to enjoy, cookouts to attend and family vacations to take. Most of us are trying to cram in as much as possible before school starts again.

But it’s time, amid the summer fun, to turn our focus to the Park City Council race, which features the lone primary among this year’s municipal elections in Summit County. It may be the middle of July, but campaign season is underway: We’re barely more than three weeks out from the Aug. 13 primary in which voters within city limits will trim one candidate from a field of seven in advance of Election Day in November. The Summit County Clerk’s Office is slated to send out ballots Tuesday.

Fortunately, residents who have been more focused on soaking up summer than learning about the City Council race — as well as those who’ve been paying close attention — have an excellent opportunity to hear the people vying for the three open seats debate the important issues and lay out their visions for our town. The League of Women Voters of Utah is set to host a candidate forum Tuesday evening at the Park City Library. The event promises to leave attendees better equipped to fill out their primary ballots, and will also be valuable to voters as they look to November.

As more than half the seats on the City Council are up for grabs, this is an important election. Two incumbents, in Nann Worel and Becca Gerber, are hoping to retain their positions, while Ed Parigian, Chadwick Fairbanks III, Daniel Lewis, Max Doilney and Deanna Rhodes are seeking elected municipal office for the first time.

The trio voters elect in the fall will be tasked with helping City Hall navigate issues that will impact our town long into the future, such as transportation and affordable housing. An informed electorate should determine who will be given the power to make those critical decisions.

To that end, Parkites should carve out time in their summer schedules and take advantage of Tuesday’s forum, one of the first formal opportunities to learn about the slate of candidates competing for their votes.

The League of Women Voters of Utah’s Park City Council candidate forum is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Park City Library’s third-floor community room. Residents can register to vote online at elections.utah.gov or at the county clerk’s office through Aug. 6. Same-day registration will also be available. For more information, visit summitcounty.org/270/Clerk.