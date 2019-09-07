Record editorial: People’s Health Clinic has lifted up Park City for 20 years

When the People’s Health Clinic was founded in 1999, it treated patients out of a van.

These days, though, its small beginnings seem distant. It was more than a decade ago now that the clinic settled into its permanent home in Round Valley after utilizing a few other brick-and-mortar locations. And last year, the nonprofit expanded again, opening a new facility in Heber to better serve people who lack health insurance throughout the Wasatch Back.

As the People’s Health Clinic celebrates its 20th year, the community it has lifted up is immensely grateful for its contributions.

For underserved residents, especially, the nonprofit has been nothing short of a godsend. Over the past two decades, thousands of people who couldn’t otherwise afford health care have turned to the clinic for treatment and been welcomed with open arms.

In 2018 alone, the clinic saw nearly 10,000 patient visits, a number that is even more remarkable considering the organization relies largely on volunteers — many of them doctors from the nearby Park City Hospital — to fulfill its mission.

Of course, the need for a nonprofit like the People’s Health Clinic at all is frustrating, especially in a place like Park City. Our town is one of the wealthiest places in the country, yet the reality is thousands of our neighbors do not have health insurance or the means to procure critical services, such as prenatal care, children’s vision care and treatment for chronic diseases.

We are immensely fortunate, then, to have an organization that has been willing for 20 years to step up and lend a helping hand to residents in need. Already, too many Parkites go without the kind of basic health care many of us take for granted. How many more would be in a similar situation if not for the tireless efforts of the People’s Health Clinic and the hundreds of dedicated people whose efforts have helped it thrive?

Perhaps in another 20 years, the clinic, and others like it, will no longer be necessary as the political winds shift toward a system in which health care is treated like the basic human right it is. But until that day comes — if it ever does — Parkites can rest assured knowing the People’s Health Clinic will be there, caring for those of us who need it most.

For more information about the People’s Health Clinic, including how to volunteer for the nonprofit, visit peopleshealthclinic.org.