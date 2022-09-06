Record editorial: Political questions abound as campaign season starts

Park City on Monday celebrated Miners Day with the traditional parade and displays of mining skills.

Another part of the tradition is the event’s status as the unofficial start of the campaign season, even in the years, such as 2022, when there isn’t a Park City election. The crowd on Monday saw some of the candidates even if the people who lined the route appeared to be in a festive, rather than a political, mood.

Now that the holiday weekend is over, the days are getting shorter and, eventually, the blisteringly hot weather will give way to cooler temperatures, marking that the political season has started.

We are worried people in Park City and even elsewhere in Summit County could dismiss the campaign this year. City Hall offices are only on the ballot in odd-numbered years and the Summit County Council campaigns have just not seemed to draw the interest they should given the importance of that panel to the everyday lives of the populace.

Election Day is two months away, and it is critical for the voters of Summit County to prepare themselves to help decide who will serve in offices stretching from Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City. There is a U.S. Senate seat and U.S. House of Representatives seats on the ballot, as well as Statehouse offices, in addition to the County Courthouse and various school board posts that will be decided.

Could solidly Democratic Summit County tip the U.S. Senate election toward the unaffiliated Evan McMullin if the contest with the incumbent Republican, Mike Lee, is close? Will the local votes be diluted with 2022 being the first under the redrawn congressional lines, which split Summit County between two congressional districts? And will the Democrats continue to rule the County Courthouse?

The answers will not be known until the results are tallied in November, but voters must understand this year’s decisions are crucial. A U.S. senator helps decide whether a Supreme Court nominee is confirmed, while a state legislator assists in crafting Utah’s budget, including the monies set aside for education, as examples.

Miners Day was the traditional start of the campaign season, but, far more importantly, the end of the campaign season, Election Day, will soon arrive.