Record editorial: Prep sports are back, and Summit County’s dedicated student-athletes need our support

It’s time for Parkites to dig through their closets and pull out their finest red and white Miners apparel. Those who live on the East Side, meanwhile, may opt instead for Wildcat green or Braves purple.

Wherever their loyalties lie, Summit County residents need to gear up: The dog days of summer have arrived, bringing with them the return of high school sports in Summit County, which represent an opportunity to appreciate athletic competition in one of its purest forms.

The athletes who will suit up for Park City, South Summit and North Summit high schools have devoted countless hours to the pursuit of their sports. Nearly all of them are motivated, above all, by a love of the game.

In an age when the personal failings of many of our athletic heroes have eroded the idealism once attached to sports, there’s something uplifting about the passion of high school athletes, whose biggest reward won’t come in the form of a fat paycheck but rather in the memories they’ll treasure when their playing days are over.

Residents should unite behind their student-athletes and reward them for their dedication by showing up in droves to cheer for them. And not just when the Friday night lights switch on. Football, of course, has long reigned supreme in the prep sports hierarchy, and filling up the bleachers for a gridiron matchup is rarely a problem. Athletes playing other sports work just as hard. However, they often perform in front of much smaller crowds, sometimes consisting primarily of their family members.

This school year, let’s change that.

Make your way to an afternoon girls soccer game, catch a tennis match or check out a track and field meet — or pick from one of the many other sports that fill out the prep season. And one needn’t be a sports fanatic to appreciate the action. Residents will walk away impressed by the students’ talent and the intensity of the competition. And if past success at the three high schools is any indication of what’s in store, they may well be watching teams that will ultimately earn the title of state champion.

Regardless of the win-loss records they compile, though, the athletes have earned our support through their tireless work, as well as our confidence that they will represent Summit County well. As a community, let’s show up and make sure they know how grateful we are for their efforts.