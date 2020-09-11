Record editorial: Restoration of mining-era relic should make Parkites proud

In Park City, we love to celebrate our history.

It was terrific news, then, when Deer Valley Resort earlier this year acquired the land where the Daly West Mine head frame, one of the most prominent relics dating to Park City’s mining era, has lain on its side since collapsing in 2015, with the intent of restoring the derrick-like structure. Recently, a City Hall panel approved plans for the restoration of the 85-foot-tall head frame, meaning it will be upright again sometime in the near future, with the work expected to begin next year.

When that happens, it will be reason to rejoice. Our mining heritage is something all Parkites should treasure.

Yet there are a finite amount of mining-era structures standing in Park City, and there’s cause for concern that the number may dwindle further in the coming decades as deterioration — like the fall of the head frame in 2015 or partial building collapses in each of the last two winters at the Silver King Mine complex near the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort — befalls the structures.

Preserving the relics we can is critical.

But the restoration of the Daly West head frame will not happen on its own. It was not guaranteed. No, it’s a direct result of the passion of dedicated Parkites who understand the importance of holding on to our history.

It looked for a while like even that was not going to be enough to save the head frame before Deer Valley stepped in and spent $35,000 to buy the land. Also contributing to the effort is the Empire Pass homeowners association, which is partnering with Deer Valley for the restoration work and is footing some of the bill.

Parkites should be proud to live in a place that prioritizes its history and where people are willing to stand up and preserve it. The same cannot be said of every community.

When the work is done, we will be able to venture up to the Daly West Mine, stop for a while and appreciate a 45-ton testament to the work of the miners who built Park City. Thanks to those who have pushed to save the head frame, that will be true for generations to come.