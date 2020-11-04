Record editorial: Rise to the occasion during Live PC Give PC





Let’s rise to the occasion.

As most Parkites know, Friday is Live PC Give PC, the annual event spearheaded by the Park City Community Foundation when the community raises money for the many nonprofits that contribute so much to our community.

How big is Live PC Give PC? Last year, more than 5,100 donors gave $2.4 million, a staggering amount that demonstrates Parkites’ commitment to philanthropy.

This year, COVID-19 has upped the ante. The coronavirus pandemic has battered many of our nonprofits, leaving them in need of our support just to keep the doors open. Others, meanwhile, have served as crucial lifelines for people most affected by the health crisis, providing assistance to families that have lost jobs or wages over the last several months.

Live PC Give PC’s organizers have set an ambitious goal that matches the moment: having at least 5,500 individual donors on Friday. It’s a big number, to be sure, but not one that is out of reach for our community. Never before has this day of giving been so important, and the circumstances demand that Parkites who benefit from the myriad ways nonprofits enrich our community — that’s all of us, if you’re wondering — must step up to the challenge.

Given the economic realities and uncertainty entering the winter, some people who normally participate in Live PC Give PC will not be in a position to donate in large amounts. That’s fine — every contribution counts. Parkites who have the means to give more, though, should either make a larger-than-normal donation to their nonprofit of choice or spread their support to several organizations.

In addition to the urgency spurred by the pandemic, this Live PC Give PC is important for another reason: This is the event’s 10th year, marking a decade since the Community Foundation started this tradition with the hope that it would grow into what it has become.

If there were ever a time to outdo ourselves, this is it. It’s a milestone for Live PC Give PC and a moment when our nonprofits need us more than ever.

Step up, Park City. Provide a bright spot in an otherwise challenging year and show off, once again, the strength of our collective commitment to one another.

For more information about Live PC Give PC, visit livepcgivepc.org.