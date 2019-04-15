Record editorial: Shoulder season is chance to take a breath and get reacquainted with our town

Though the temperature may suggest otherwise — not to mention that white stuff that keeps falling from the sky — spring has arrived in Park City.

For Parkites, that means relative peace and quiet for the next couple months. We'll be able to get from Old Town to Kimball Junction at 5 p.m. without encountering gridlock on S.R. 224 and won't have to weave through throngs of frenetic shoppers at the grocery store. Finding a place to park will be much less painful.

There aren't many of us who don't need — and, frankly, deserve — the respite after what was one of the most hectic winters in recent memory. If you spent it hunkered down at home trying to survive the mayhem — when you weren't on the mountain, of course — the spring shoulder season is a perfect time to reacquaint yourself with your town.

Spend a few hours at your favorite coffee shop without having to jockey for a place to sit. Take a trip to Old Town and stroll up and down Main Street, where plenty of local businesses rely on the patronage of Parkites this time of year. Wander into a restaurant without fretting about not having a reservation. Many of them close for the shoulder season to give their staffs a much-needed break, but several other establishments remain open for business. And most of those offer two-for-ones and other enticing deals to draw in locals.

More than anything, it's a time to slow down and remind ourselves how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful place. Momentarily losing sight of that is easy amid the winter frenzy. It can sometimes seem like it's becoming harder than ever to hang onto our small-town spirit.

The opportunity to reset our perspective, as any longtime Parkite knows, won't last for long. In a few months, the snow will have melted and the mud will have dried, and the summer tourism season will be here. It's hard to picture now, amid wet and cold weather, but it will happen quicker than we anticipate.

We embrace the responsibility of sharing our town with visitors several months out of the year. Park City, we understand, couldn't thrive without them.

But having our town to ourselves for a while is an appealing change of pace and one Parkites should soak up as much as they can in the coming weeks.