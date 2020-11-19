Record editorial: Ski season is here at last. Enjoy it, but do so safely.





On Friday, skiers and snowboarders are slated to return to the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic prematurely forced the lifts to stop turning in March. Two weeks later, Deer Valley Resort is scheduled to kick off its season, too.

After nine difficult months since the onset of the pandemic, the arrival of ski season is, at last, something for our community to celebrate. Parkites will be thrilled to get their fill of fresh powder.

The fact that the resorts are ready to welcome guests once again after last season ended on such a sour note does not mean this will be a normal ski season, though, or that Parkites and visitors can let down their guard on the mountain.

In reality, exactly the opposite is true.

The pandemic is raging in Summit County and Utah like never before, meaning strict adherence to COVID guidelines will be crucial.

To that end, both PCMR and Deer Valley have implemented a number of measures meant to keep guests and staff safe, even if it means we’ll have to forgo some of the things that many of us enjoy most about a day on the mountain, such as striking up a conversation with a stranger on a chairlift or meeting a large group of friends for lunch.

No doubt, the changes will make this winter different from any other. But we should be happy to comply since being diligent about adhering to the resorts’ rules — as well as being careful off the mountain — is our best hope to make it through the season without interruption.

So wear a mask when appropriate. Maintain social distance in lift lines and other gathering areas. Be cautious about skiing with people outside your household.

But also, do this: Take a deep breath and enjoy the return of one of the perks that makes living in our mountain community so special. It’s been a long and challenging year and we have earned some fun.

No, it’s not a typical ski season. But it is a ski season, and one that will hopefully last through its scheduled end in April.

Click into your skis or strap into your snowboard. We’ll see you on the mountain — albeit from at least 6 feet away.