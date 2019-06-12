Record editorial: Take advantage of chance to experience Latin American cultures at Park City festival

Get ready for a good time, Parkites.

The Christian Center of Park City is set to host its annual Latino Arts Festival on Friday and Saturday at the Library Field. Those who carve out time to attend will find a colorful and energetic celebration showcasing a range of Latin American cultures through music, dance, the visual arts and food.

The festivities are a magnificent display of the diversity that makes our community what it is. And while the event is still in its relative infancy after starting four years ago, the support of the community could help turn it into one of Utah’s premiere celebrations of Latin culture.

That would be a feather in the cap of Park City, as embracing the differences that weave together the fabric of our town is a point of pride. That’s been demonstrated in recent years by the continued push by elected leaders and others to back up the oft-repeated platitudes about the value of Latino residents with meaningful action.

Notably, the Park City Council has elevated the broad ideal of social equity to a critical priority, alongside transportation, energy and housing, and hired the Park City Community Foundation to identify a plan for identifying and addressing gaps that exist. Assisting Latino residents is not the effort’s only mission, but it is a primary focus, as Latinos make up the community’s largest minority group.

The Latino Arts Festival is not directly tied to the social equity effort, but it aligns perfectly with its aim. The importance of providing Latinos with appropriate access to municipal resources and ensuring they can find a place to live in Park City’s expensive housing market is obvious. The value of the festival is more subtle: There is pride in being able to celebrate one’s culture in a public setting, and the rest of the community embracing the event is a signal that Latinos are wanted and welcome in Park City.

This year, Parkites should show up to the festival en masse. In addition to being an entertaining way to spend a few hours this weekend, that would make sure our Latino friends and neighbors get the message about where they fit in the Park City community loud and clear.

More information about the Latino Arts Festival can be found at ccofpc.org. Admission is free.