Record editorial: Take advantage of the chance to shape the vision for Park City’s future

Park City’s leaders of today are trying to shape the community of tomorrow.

As many Parkites know by now, City Hall is in the middle of what it calls a visioning process, meant to identify the community’s priorities and serve as a sort of roadmap for the municipal government going into the next decade.

It’s a worthy exercise, particularly as the community confronts myriad challenges from traffic to affordability. And it’s one that, hopefully, will lead to Park City evolving in the coming years in a way its residents want it to.

But there’s one important caveat: The process only works if a lot of Parkites, from all cross-sections of the community, have a say in determining what our collective vision is.

Much of the responsibility to ensure the entire community is represented falls on City Hall and the firm hired to lead the visioning effort, Future iQ. It’s important, for instance, that they find ways to boost Latino participation after a report last month indicated not enough Latino residents relative to their population had responded to a survey crucial to the process.

Parkites themselves also must take a proactive approach.

Everyone who lives or works in Park City, surely, has something valuable to add to the conversation or a perspective that deserves to be considered. Those who haven’t already taken the survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, should do so by the end of the year. All it takes is 10 or 15 minutes to provide feedback that is critical to helping Park City’s leaders over the next decade make decisions that will benefit us all.

Many of us are quick to criticize the changes happening in our evolving community, but this is a chance for residents to voice those opinions in a meaningful and helpful way.

In addition to taking the survey, Parkites next week will have another opportunity to participate, by attending a summit City Hall is hosting Wednesday at the Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library. Officials will offer updates about what they’ve learned during the visioning process so far and provide attendees another avenue to ensure their perspectives are heard.

As the end of 2019 nears, it is impossible to say with any sort of precision what Park City will look like five or 10 years from now. But Parkites laying out their needs and desires for the future is a good start toward ensuring it remains the kind of place we all want to live.

More information about the summit can be found at parkcity.org, while information about the overall visioning process is available at future-iq.com/project/park-city-vision-2020-utah-usa-2019/.