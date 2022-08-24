Record editorial: The other shoe, or in this case ski, drops at Park City Mountain Resort

It did not take long for the other shoe, or in this case ski, to drop at Park City Mountain Resort.

Just days after the resort announced the details of a paid-parking system that will debut in the upcoming ski season, PCMR said it will begin to limit the number of lift tickets it sells each day. The decision by resort owner Vail Resorts impacts PCMR and the firm’s other locations in North America and is an especially notable one for a publicly traded company. Critics of the resort or the parent company cannot just cast aside a decision by Vail Resorts to forego even a small amount of revenue with the new limit.

The two steps, when taken together, are both an admission by Vail Resorts of the troubles during the most recent ski season and an acknowledgement the Colorado-based firm can perform better from the time someone arrives at PCMR until they leave for the day.

The Park City area, as a community, has been intensely critical of Vail Resorts since it acquired PCMR nearly eight years ago and then linked it with the former Canyons Resort to create a single property. Some of the criticism has been warranted, while some has not been.

As we approach fall and the final preparations for the upcoming ski season, the community should be encouraged PCMR and Vail Resorts are taking significant steps in an effort to avoid another mess like the one that stretched through much of the 2021-2022 ski season.

The community, though, needs to realize the new restriction on sales of lift tickets will affect only a certain segment of skiers and snowboarders since so many of them hold a season pass of some sort and will not be impacted. There will not be wide-open slopes and days of untouched powder even with a limit in place. We instead expect there will still be long lift lines on busy days and much of the snow will still be tracked out early.

There are, after all, limits to what can be accomplished for a ski season.