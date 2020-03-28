Record editorial: The pandemic has shown the importance of community journalism. Now, we need your help to continue providing it.





The coronavirus and the strict but prudent measures officials have taken to protect the public from it have been a body blow to the Park City-area economy. Businesses have been shuttered. The operations of others that remain open, such as restaurants, are severely restricted. Companies throughout the area are confronting a period of uncertainty.

The Park Record is no exception.

Like many other local businesses, we find ourselves in a challenging position as the advertisers that are our primary source of revenue themselves grapple with the effects of the pandemic and make difficult decisions about their own futures.

It’s a situation requiring a drastic response. To that end, we have implemented salary reductions of 20% at all levels and in all departments of our paper. Additionally, we have taken the difficult step of furloughing two newsroom employees — our sports reporter and our copy editor — though our intention is to bring our staff back to full force as soon as economic realities improve.

Readers will notice the effects of these actions beginning in Wednesday’s edition, perhaps most noticeably with the absence of the sports section, a move we hope — and believe — is temporary.

The irony, of course, is that the tumult of recent weeks across the country has underscored the irreplaceable role of local journalism. As the coronavirus has upended daily life in Summit County and Park City, The Park Record staff has worked tirelessly, and at all hours of the day, to rise to the challenge of keeping readers informed about the rapid changes happening around them.

Our coverage has included breaking news reports on weekends about critical developments in this ever-evolving story, articles offering insight into the economic ramifications of the pandemic and information about the actions of government officials in the face of the crisis. We have also sought to highlight the good that is happening here right now, from a local distiller that is producing hand sanitizer to nonprofits that are ensuring residents out of work have access to food and other necessities.

That’s in addition to providing crucial information about the most important part of this situation: how people can stay safe and the appropriate steps to follow should they fall ill.

Newsroom staffers have seldom been more proud of their work.

And now, more than ever, we need the backing of readers to ensure we’re able to continue providing robust journalism to our community.

For that reason, we’ve installed a “Subscribe” button at the top right of our website, as well as a “Donate” button that appears there and at the bottom of each article.

We understand The Park Record is just one of many local businesses looking to the community for support right now, and we encourage residents to help as many as they can. Even small amounts add up, and the money gathered will be used to support the journalism that appears on readers’ doorsteps twice a week and on their computer screens each day.

This year marks the 140th our paper has delivered the news to Summit County and Park City. While our current circumstances are difficult, it is not the first challenge we have weathered. We intend, with the support of the people we serve, to continue fulfilling our mission for decades to come.