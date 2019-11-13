Record editorial: Win or lose, the Miners have made Park City proud on the gridiron

The Miners are chasing history.

Already, the Park City High School football team has established itself as one of the most dominant squads the school has ever produced on the gridiron. The Miners, defined by a strong senior class and outstanding depth, have blown by most opponents with relative ease on their way to an undefeated record and the top seed in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Now they sit just two games away from accomplishing something no other Park City football team has: winning a state title.

To reach that milestone, though, the Miners still must overcome a few hurdles, starting Thursday evening with a semifinal matchup against Pine View at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. We encourage Parkites to show their support by making the trip down Interstate 80 and packing into the stadium.

Excitement about the team has been building all season. Coming off a surprising run to the semifinals last year, these Miners, more than any other team in recent memory, seem to have captivated the community. The team’s success has been a frequent topic of water-cooler conversation all around town, and even those with only a casual rooting interest have hopped aboard the bandwagon.

In a community with a rich sports scene that includes a history of molding Olympic athletes and hosting world-class winter sports events, it has been fun to watch the enthusiasm for a local prep team build.

Hopefully the ride doesn’t end until the Miners are hoisting a championship trophy a week from Friday.

But even an underwhelming performance on Thursday against Pine View wouldn’t erase what the Miners have already accomplished, achievements that include a string of dominant performances on the field as well the example they’ve set of what can happen when a group identifies a goal and works tirelessly to attain it.

This year’s Miners are a team Parkites won’t soon forget. And as they attempt to take another step toward history on Thursday, we’ll be there, decked out in red and black and cheering them on. We’ll make sure they know that, win or lose, they’ve rallied our community and made us proud.