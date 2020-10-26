Record editorial: With display of civility, gubernatorial candidates do Utah proud
To anyone who has followed politics even casually this election cycle, it’s like peering into an alternate reality.
Utah’s two gubernatorial candidates, Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson, standing together, about 6 feet apart, in front of a white backdrop. No attacks. No anger. No pandering to voters’ worst impulses.
Instead, a refreshing display of civility two weeks before Election Day and a reminder that sitting on opposite sides of the aisle does not make two people enemies.
“We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson says in one exchange, to which Cox responds, “We can disagree without hating each other.”
The public service ad, one of a couple the candidates released Tuesday, is a dramatic departure from the other political spots filling our airwaves and social media feeds. It didn’t take long for the videos to go viral. By the next day, they’d racked up millions of views and garnered press attention all over the globe, with the candidates appearing for joint television interviews on programs like “Today” and BBC News.
In putting differences aside and agreeing to share a message of unity and democracy — in one of the ads, each candidate pledges to accept the results of the presidential election — Cox and Peterson rose above the mudslinging that has come lately to define our politics and reminded the rest of the country that our democracy functions best when we keep sight of our shared humanity, even when our disagreements are real and meaningful.
The cynical among us may wonder if the candidates would have been on board if the contest were a little closer. Polls show Cox with a commanding lead in the race, unsurprising given that Utah hasn’t voted for a Democratic governor since 1980. It’s one thing to stand alongside your opponent when the campaign is all but decided. It’s another to do it when the outcome is in doubt.
But that doesn’t make the ads any less powerful during one of the most contentious periods in modern American history, a time when it’s becoming increasingly common for people to view those with a different political outlook as being somehow less American.
By providing a contrast to that kind of outlook — and waging respectful campaigns centered on ideas — Utah’s gubernatorial hopefuls elevated the political discourse in the state.
For that, Utahns should be grateful, regardless of which candidate they ultimately vote for.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Record editorial: With display of civility, gubernatorial candidates do Utah proud
Our view: In putting their differences aside and agreeing to share a message of unity and democracy, Spencer Cox and Chris Peterson rose above the mudslinging that has come lately to define our politics.