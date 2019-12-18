Record editorial: Woodward Park City’s opening a joyous event for our community and our athletes

Woodward Park City knows how to make an entrance.

On Saturday, the action-sports resort opened at last, showing off an intriguing final product that residents have watched take shape on the hillside near Pinebrook over many months and that parent company Powdr has wanted to build for more than half a decade. To celebrate the milestone, Woodward invited world-famous athletes like skateboarder Tony Hawk and Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson to take part in the festivities, giving the day more than a little flair.

It was certainly an occasion worth the hubbub, marking Woodward as Park City’s newest resort, albeit one providing a much different experience than the two others our community is known for.

Rather than thousands of acres of ski terrain, Woodward provides skiing and snowboarding on a much smaller scale, along with something unlike anything else in Utah: a 60,000-square-foot indoor facility packed with amenities for sports like skateboarding, BMX biking and even parkour. Woodward, which will operate year-round, perfectly complements the expansive, world-class downhill skiing at Deer Valley and PCMR and further cements Park City as one of the top destinations for skiers and action-sports enthusiasts in the West.

Beyond what it means for Park City’s identity as a resort town, Woodward also brings another important component to the table that should excite Parkites: its focus on developing young athletes.

While the resort is open to people of all ages, one of its core missions is to provide an environment for youngsters to hone their skills and, potentially, pursue their sports at a competitive level. To that end, Woodward offers a number of camps, classes and clinics, in addition to simply providing a place for youth to put in the kind of endless practice necessary to develop their talents.

Molding athletes, of course, has been a point of pride in Park City since the 2002 Winter Games lit our Olympic spirit, and we all take satisfaction in rooting for homegrown stars like Ted Ligety, Sarah Hendrickson and Joss Christensen. There are several organizations deserving credit for building that culture, from Park City Ski and Snowboard to the Youth Sports Alliance to the ski resorts — the list goes on.

Woodward, it seems, is determined to expand on that legacy. Among the thousands of kids who will flock to the resort to spend an afternoon with their friends attempting to catch some air on the ski hill or cruising around the indoor skate park, it seems a good bet that there will be future Olympians or, perhaps, an athlete destined to become their sport’s next superstar.

If that vision comes true, we will be able to trace it all back to Saturday, when Park City’s newest resort made a grand entrance into our community.