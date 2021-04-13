Record editorial: Wyatt Pike exited ‘American Idol,’ but not before he gave Parkites quite a show





The next “American Idol” will not be a Parkite.

Parkites tuning into Monday evening’s episode were met with disappointment when host Ryan Seacrest announced that Park City singer-songwriter Wyatt Pike had dropped out of the singing competition after advancing to the top 16 on Sunday.

It was not the result Parkites, who have rallied around Pike since word spread that he would be auditioning for the show, were hoping for. But we nonetheless congratulate him on what was a remarkable run.

In making it so far in this season’s contest, the 19-year-old wowed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, who lavished him with praise and were adamant that he has a bright career ahead regardless of the outcome of the competition. That’s no small endorsement coming from a trio of artists who know a thing or two about success in the music industry.

During his time on the show, he also united the Park City community, which came together with enthusiasm to support him. Even Parkites who aren’t devoted fans of “American Idol” started watching to see him perform, and social media has been littered in recent weeks with people sharing clips from episodes, urging others to vote for Pike and offering him words of encouragement.

We’re used to watching athletes who were born and raised in Park City find success on the world stage, whether it’s Ted Ligety becoming the face of American alpine skiing or Steven Holcomb leading the U.S. bobsled team to Olympic glory in 2010. It was a thrill to see a Parkite perform so well in a different sort of competition, giving the world a glimpse of the singing skills and stage presence that have captivated audiences here ever since he burst onto the local music scene.

It’s unfortunate that Pike will not be continuing in the competition. Given how his talent resonated with the judges and the audience watching from home, it seemed he had a legitimate chance to win.

But the unexpected ending does not diminish Pike’s accomplishments, or the gratification Parkites felt in watching him make good on such a significant stage.

It’s apparent to anyone who was watching that Pike — or the “Park City James Taylor” as Richie called him in an early episode — has a promising future. Parkites are excited to see what’s next for him, as are the hundreds of thousands of fans he converted during his time in the “American Idol” spotlight.