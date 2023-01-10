Red Card Roberts: Driving the conflict

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.

Instead of “dry January,” Park City appears to be doing “why January?”

As in, why is traffic so continuously dreadful and why is there never anywhere to park once you finally get to your destination? Sure, it ultimately boils down to too many people in too many cars. But continuous snowfall, a couple of holiday weekends, and the return of the upcoming Sundance Film Festival don’t exactly alleviate anything.

According to a traffic calendar created prior to the ski season by staffers at City Hall, all but two days in January are expected to be somewhere between “we might as well live in LA” and “don’t leave the house.” In fact, of the 31 days in the month, 21 of them are considered “maximum peak days,” with another eight days identified as the only slightly less maddening “peak days.” Only Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 are considered safe in terms of driving somewhere with merely a normal amount of frustration.

Given this is the first in-person Sundance in three years, many of us might be a bit rusty when it comes to what we can expect. People In Black and gridlock, for sure. If history is any indication, it’s also likely those PIBs, fed up with traffic and finding nowhere to park, will just make their own spot in whatever neighborhood happens to be close to a theater.

I live in Prospector, within walking distance of three major venues. It’s common for the neighborhood to become a makeshift parking lot over Sundance. Orange-and-white barricades and signs threatening to tow away violators are hardly a deterrent. I guess when you’ve spent $10,000 to attend Sundance, what’s another $150 parking fine?

The extra cars zooming through the neighborhood and often blocking driveways can be frustrating, and often even dangerous. Throughout ski season, but especially during Sundance, crossing Comstock Drive can feel like a game of Frogger. Like many who live in my neighborhood, I’ve been known to yell at drivers to slow down, and I make it a point to wear gloves that first weekend of the Festival, because flipping someone off when wearing mittens doesn’t have the same impact.

Until last week, I had no idea I could go to jail for this.

You might have seen the recent news stories that city councilman Jeremy Rubell was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly swearing at one of White Pine Touring’s Nordic ski instructors. Apparently, there’s been an ongoing conflict between him and the instructor — mostly over the parking in Rubell’s neighborhood, which is near where the lessons take place. According to the complaint, Rubell was on his own property when the verbal confrontation and some lively gesturing occurred.

I’m not going to take any sides; I wasn’t there to see or hear what happened. But I will default to the side of being shocked to learn it’s apparently a crime to swear at someone from the deck of your home. Rubell is charged with a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $750.

If yelling at drivers for being entitled parking jerks is a crime, I probably should be serving a life sentence.

It’s true we all signed up to live in a resort town, one that depends on, if not caters to, tourists and by extension the people and companies that serve them. But it is also true that our homes — and by extension our neighborhoods — are meant to be safe havens. Home is where we escape and often hunker down when the busyness of town becomes too much or even hazardous. Home is meant to be a place of refuge in a life, a town, a month that is stingy with respite.

Is swearing at people who infringe upon our places of sanctuary acceptable? Probably not. In some cases, it might be understandable. But it shouldn’t be criminal.