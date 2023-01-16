Red Card Roberts: Tipping’s tipping point

Park Record columnist Amy Roberts.

Sometimes, you have to age yourself to explain yourself. And I’m about to sound ancient.

When I was in high school — before the internet and cellphones, and cellphones with internet — my family took a vacation to Cancun. Due to a couldn’t-skip soccer game, I departed a day later than the rest of my family, leaving me to navigate my first international checked bag experience solo.

I have no idea what I packed. Given I was 16, probably a lot of hair product and shoes. A family friend drove me to the airport and suggested I use the curbside check-in process before speeding away. When I handed the uniformed employee my ticket and my suitcase, he informed me it was two pounds overweight and therefore, too heavy for him to put on the baggage carousel.

A reminder – I was a teenager and pathetically untraveled. I didn’t have the experience or problem-solving skills I’ve since developed — and I essentially panicked, frantically trying to decide what I could part with that weighed two pounds. The employee saw my reaction and reassuringly said, “Don’t worry. If you take care of me, I’ll take care of you.”

Which my adolescent brain interpreted to mean, “Give me a hand with these bags and I won’t make you part with any of your prized possessions.” Like a complete rube, I jumped behind the counter and started loading suitcases onto a cart. It was only after I noticed the stack of bills overflowing from his pocket that it dawned on me — he wanted a tip, not a temp.

That was the first time I was gratuity green. But it apparently wasn’t my last.

I have always tipped servers generously. Mostly because I know they barely make more than $2 per hour. The tips are their income. And because I think it’s wise to stay on the good side of the person who is handling your food. I also tip any person who cuts my hair, drives me where I need to go, or generally works in the hospitality field. In fact, animal lover that I am, the only scenario in which I am entirely opposed to tipping is one that involves cows.

Until recently, I thought I’d been doing this whole tipping thing right. But now I’m equal parts confused and a little annoyed. Our tipping culture has reached a tipping point.

Last week, I spent a considerable amount of money on adult stuff — a new furnace and some duct work. It wasn’t cheap, but it was necessary. The invoice was emailed to me and when I clicked the “pay now” icon, I was asked if I wanted to leave a tip. I was baffled. And given one of the people installing my new furnace was the company’s owner, the request felt tacky.

That same day I saw questions posted online asking the appropriate tip amount for a snowplow driver because many companies sent a notice to customers suggesting they tip. No doubt drivers are plowing around the clock this season, but they are compensated for the overtime and extra work. We all pay for additional pushes and labor. Not to mention, it’s been a pretty quiet gig the last several seasons.

The literal icing on the cake came a few days ago when I stopped by a local bakery and picked up a cake for a friend’s birthday. It was just an over-the-counter, already made, chocolate dessert — no special order, I didn’t even request a name or message on top. When I checked out, I was asked, “How much would you like to leave for a tip?”

For what? For walking into a place of business and purchasing an item that was for sale?

I blame technology. In the last few years, digital tip jars have been thrust in our faces for nearly every purchase. A coffee, a slice of pizza, a ski rental. And often, they start with an 18 percent suggestion and increase to 35 percent, with a range of emojis to imply the happiness level your tip will bring.

If I had tipped 18 percent on my new furnace, I would have needed to take out a loan.

As business owners can more easily shift the cost of compensating workers directly to customers, the whole tipping culture has shifted from a reward for excellent service to expectation for existence.

It’s left me wondering: Where is the line is between being generous and just being a sucker?