Ridgelines: The wonderment of desert snow

The wind of the snow squall was howling as I sought refuge under a towering rock formation. My eyes became transfixed on the giant white flakes of snow falling gently against a backdrop of black desert varnish-stained redrock as they descended in total quiet. It was a place of solitude amidst the massive storm cell that was hunkered down over the Windows Section of Arches National Park, transforming the sagebrush into a veritable winter wonderland.

It was Christmas time in the desert!

We’ve long enjoyed our respites to Moab over the holidays, leaving the Park City powder behind us, driving past the elephant-skin geological features along I-70 and placing the tires of our Jeep Rubicon into the desert sand. The combination of snow on sand creates a fascinating experience on the trail network that spider webs across the desert.

It was pouring rain in town as we headed north for Bull Canyon and Gemini Bridges. Passing the entrance to Arches, we decided to quickly duck into the park before embarking on our Jeep adventure.

We climbed the switchbacks to the upper plateau as the town of Moab disappeared in the haze. Driving through Courthouse Wash in the freezing rain, I envisioned myself in the warmth of summer sunrise mornings photographing the majestic rock formations.

Coming back to the present, I could sense the weather changing as we drove through the wide open wash. Low clouds obscured the monuments, giving the plateau an eerie look. Little pellets of hail-like snow began to dot the valley floor, slowly climbing up the flanks of the redrock buttes. The branches of desert vegetation began collecting a shroud of rime, making for a magical crystalline appearance as the red sand began turning to white.

As we reached the Windows Trailhead, the snow was accumulating — two, three, four inches over the span of just an hour. I switched from desert shoes to all-season hiking boots, plodding up the trail in the deepening snow.

It was difficult to truly see the outline of the North Window. Neighboring Turret Arch was nowhere in sight. Visiting tourists seemed saddened that on their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Utah they could not see the majesty of the redrock. I reminded them of what they WERE seeing — mother nature hard at work creating a rare palette of white across the desert landscapes.

Sitting under the North Window my mind raced back to a time decades earlier. This was where I sat pondering where our then 7-year-old grandson Zach had wandered off on his own adventure leaving me wondering how I would explain his disappearance. I spied the rocks I used to scramble up at 5:30 a.m. with my camera and tripod on spring mornings to capture that first ray of sunlight painting the east face of the North Window.

Seeing the brilliant red sandstone formations against the royal blue southwest sky is an amazing sight, offering a look at mother nature’s most saturated scenes. But the whites, the grays and the muted tone of the desert in a rare winter storm is truly a rare thing to behold.

Standing in the solitude of the falling snow, I could hear the water beginning to trickle then flow steadily through dry creek beds that coursed across the desert. It was all a part of Mother’s Nature theatrics for the day.

The squall seemed content to hang out for hours along Elephant Butte, the highest point in the park, its surrounding monuments standing as monoliths in the clouds. The filter of the fog took away the brilliance of the bright red, but showcased the evolution of the rock in tones of gray.

It was a thing of wonderment.