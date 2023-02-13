Ridgelines: What happens when the snow melts?

Park City Ridge Pano 16×9 | David Jackson/Park Record

| David Jackson/Park Record

It was a beautiful afternoon in Little Cottonwood Canyon as I clicked into my alpine touring bindings, snugged up my avy backpack and started the climb up the trail. It honestly wasn’t much of an outing, just heading up a few switchbacks. A bit of weather seemed to be coming in as clouds started filling the sky and the wind whipped the fresh snow from a few days earlier.

Above it all, Mount Superior stood sentinel, her sharp gaze looking down on the entire length of the canyon. The powder on the lower flanks of Cardiff Peak looked inviting, but that wasn’t the mission today. Crazy me, I was doing yet another Ski Utah podcast deep in the Wasatch backcountry, at the mercy of the elements. I love the concept of experiential interviews. Sometimes it looks better on paper. But it brings that sense of authenticity.

The route was familiar to me from my mid-July forays up Cardiff in search of colorful wildflowers. I would routinely pass this fenced-off snow research plot with a huge, towering structure harboring an array of meteorological instruments on the top.

As the site came into view, I quickly noticed that the huge tower I had seen in the summer wasn’t nearly as tall as I had recalled — mainly because the lower 10 feet was under snow. A student was working on the tower, tweaking the measurement tools. His professor was finishing up the dig.

For most of us, the depth of the snow on which we’re skiing rarely crosses our minds. Today I would learn just how deep the natural snowpack was in Little Cottonwood.

My podcast guest for the day was Dr. McKenzie Skiles, a University of Utah professor who specializes in snow hydrology.

As a skier, the last thing any of us want to think about is snow melting. We want it to last as long as possible, of course. But eventually, yes, it will melt. And how it melts has a lot to do with how much water is in the Jordanelle, Deer Creek or the Great Salt Lake.

I peered down into the hole, seeing hints of brown earth at the bottom. A measurement stick showed the details: 3.2 meters – about 10.5 feet down to mother earth. And that is natural snowfall, no plow piles!

I clipped a tiny remote microphone on my guest and we climbed down into the hole. Student Otto had been kind enough to carve steps. The changing weather I had noticed skinning up was rapidly manifesting itself. While the snow pit provided some shelter, it also became a vortex for spinning snow.

Watching my guest, I could see she was experienced in the wild outdoors. Layer upon layer of tiny flecks of snow would whip onto her face and the microphone, before the next burst of wind cleared it off. I gazed fruitlessly down at my waterlogged iPhone to see my show notes, soon realizing I needed to revert to memory.

I doubt many of us think much about snow melt. We hope it melts quickly off our decks and roofs. We hate to see it melt off the ski runs. But we pay little attention to the details. But Dr. Skiles does.

Dust from the desert, or the Great Salt Lake, can blow up into the mountains and create a layer of particulates. It was easy to see those yellow-brown layers on the sharply-cut walls of the snow pit. Those particulates enhance snow melt. What you want each spring is a slow, steady melting that will send water gradually into creeks and down to lakes and reservoirs. What you don’t want are particulates enhancing that melt rate, pushing water down into the earth – which is what we saw last year.

You can easily tell when a person loves what they do. Through the whipping snow, cold temperatures and a full day’s work to prepare a 10-foot hole in the snow, my guest kept smiling as she talked about her passion.

As a writer, it’s easy to sit in front of a fireplace at home, or a cozy coffee shop, and pound away at the keyboard. But as a podcaster, there’s something special about getting out, challenging yourself with technology and the elements, and telling listeners an insightful story about snow. Even if it’s about something as seemingly simple as melting snow.