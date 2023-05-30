Running with Ed succeeds again

Park Record letters to the editor

After a winter of record-setting snowfall, even the most avid powder hounds among us were ready for this spring’s annual rite of passage.

On Saturday, May 20, our community came together to support educators, students, and schools in the best way possible, in the jubilant celebration that is the Park City Education Foundation’s Running with Ed!

It was a picture-perfect day. Temperatures in the 70s, costumes, joyous smiles, huge hugs, camaraderie, and memories made. Even a little running thrown in. Thanks to the support of our community, the 14th annual Running with Ed relay race was a record-breaking success for PCEF; 1,100 runners, 200 volunteers, supportive sponsors and countless donors helped us reach our fundraising goal — over $350,000!

The school parent groups put on six AMAZING exchanges, no small feat at the end of a school year when volunteers are hard to find and a full slate of sports and activities are competing for everyone’s time and interest. The Beau Collective added their brand of high vibes and “sweatebration” to the UOP exchange. The Finish Party celebration was epic, with awesome food, beverages, and giveaways thanks to generous sponsors like PC Brewing and NeedABigScreen – NABS Creative.

You might know that Vail Resorts Epic Promise is one of the Presenting Sponsors of RWE, generously providing financial and in-kind support. But you might not know that every year $10,000 of it goes to the school PTOs through Running with Ed’s Park City Mountain participation grants.

The entire race was filled with families juggling running, volunteering, fundraising, darting to soccer, lacrosse, music competitions and prepping for prom. They do it to all to support our fiercely dedicated educators who show up for our students, no matter what. Every. Single. Day.

There were nearly 200 PCSD teachers running for free thanks to the Excellent Educator program, funded by the Doilney and Louis families. We’ve had many of them tell us this is their favorite day of the entire school year. And we waived the registration fee for 200 students, thanks to OK3Air and community donors.

PCEF is delighted to beat the Running with Ed fundraising goal — but the event is about so much more than money; it’s a chance for people to come together to honor and celebrate our students, teachers and staff in a day filled with joy and happiness.

And that is a goal we wish we could meet every day of the year.

Christine Grenney, Park City Education Foundation board member and Running with Ed chair

Park City