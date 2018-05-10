Salute kids who built platform in woods
May 10, 2018
Salute kids who built platform in woods
Editor:
Here's an idea. Salute the kids who built that platform. Support young people being "in the woods", having a "fort" or a "wikkiup" where they can hang out in the wild by themselves. In fact maybe the city should not only have a skate park, but a "fort" park, where young people can build an escape of their own. Of course not only kids benefit from this. When I was in my thirties two older men invited me to share their "wikkiup" built on national forest land (illegal, I know) where we would go to ski, tell stories, share lies, hang out, be boys even though our bodies betrayed us. So here's to the kids who built that platform. Do it again.
Jeffrey Louden
Park City
